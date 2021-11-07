48°
Latest Weather Blog
4 in custody after BRPD pursuit of stolen vehicle near South Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - Four suspects are in custody after a two-hours-long police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the South Harrells Ferry Road area.
Trending News
Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspects were in custody around 10 p.m. Sunday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Customers split over grocery store owners lawsuit to block vaccine mandate
-
Cooler temperatures rolling in, now's the time to prepare your home
-
Clinical trials begin for COVID-19 oral therapeutics discovered using LSU-developed AI
-
Company that supplied local veteran's body for morbid 'freak show' says it...
-
Baker council member combats food desert with community garden