4 in custody after BRPD pursuit of stolen vehicle near South Harrells Ferry Road

3 hours 30 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, November 07 2021 Nov 7, 2021 November 07, 2021 9:15 PM November 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Four suspects are in custody after a two-hours-long police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the South Harrells Ferry Road area.

Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspects were in custody around 10 p.m. Sunday night. 

