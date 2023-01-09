50°
Latest Weather Blog
4 guns stolen from Livingston Parish home; deputies searching for burglar
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a burglar that broke into a Livingston Parish home and stole four guns during the day Wednesday.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a burglar went into a home on Galloway Garden on Jan. 4 around 3 p.m. and stole three rifles and one handgun.
Deputies said the suspect kicked in the back door of the home.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the suspect should call (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Animal Control experts suggest climbing, asking for help if you encounter threatening...
-
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
-
Trooper charged with negligent homicide in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest plans to...
-
Bakeries struggling with rising egg prices
-
2MAD: A tribute to Kevin Minor