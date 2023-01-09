50°
4 guns stolen from Livingston Parish home; deputies searching for burglar

Monday, January 09 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a burglar that broke into a Livingston Parish home and stole four guns during the day Wednesday. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a burglar went into a home on Galloway Garden on Jan. 4 around 3 p.m. and stole three rifles and one handgun. 

Deputies said the suspect kicked in the back door of the home. 

Anyone with information on the suspect should call (225) 344-7867.

