4 guns stolen from Livingston Parish home; deputies searching for burglar

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a burglar that broke into a Livingston Parish home and stole four guns during the day Wednesday.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a burglar went into a home on Galloway Garden on Jan. 4 around 3 p.m. and stole three rifles and one handgun.

Deputies said the suspect kicked in the back door of the home.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call (225) 344-7867.