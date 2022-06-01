76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

4 dead, including the shooter, after gunfire at Oklahoma medical center

1 hour 59 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, June 01 2022 Jun 1, 2022 June 01, 2022 6:23 PM June 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

TULSA, Oklahoma - Four people are dead, including a suspect, after a shooting at a doctor's office in Tulsa.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

KOTV reported the shooting happened at a doctor's office called the Warren Clinic.  

Originally considered an active shooter situation, the area was closed off and an emergency operations center was set up.

Trending News

Watch News 2 at Nine on WBRZ Plus and the 10:00 news on WBRZ Channel 2 for breaking news updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days