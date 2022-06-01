76°
4 dead, including the shooter, after gunfire at Oklahoma medical center
TULSA, Oklahoma - Four people are dead, including a suspect, after a shooting at a doctor's office in Tulsa.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
KOTV reported the shooting happened at a doctor's office called the Warren Clinic.
Originally considered an active shooter situation, the area was closed off and an emergency operations center was set up.
