4 dead, including the shooter, after gunfire at Oklahoma medical center

TULSA, Oklahoma - Four people are dead, including a suspect, after a shooting at a doctor's office in Tulsa.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

KOTV reported the shooting happened at a doctor's office called the Warren Clinic.

Originally considered an active shooter situation, the area was closed off and an emergency operations center was set up.

Watch News 2 at Nine on WBRZ Plus and the 10:00 news on WBRZ Channel 2 for breaking news updates.