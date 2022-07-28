4 arrested in scheme to steal car dealership keys

CUT OFF - Deputies have arrested four people for their involvement in a scheme to steal car keys from a Lafourche Parish dealership.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the Golden Motors dealership after receiving a report of three sets of vehicle keys being stolen Friday afternoon.

Employees of the dealership had allegedly confronted the suspects and recovered the keys prior to the deputies' arrival. They say two of the suspects fled the scene and the other two were left behind.

During the investigation, deputies identified the following four suspects:

Mark Cheramie, 44, of Marrero

Meaghan Eymard, 27, of Marrero

Jeffrey Desalvo, 33, of New Orleans

Joseph Dufrene Jr., 34, of Westwego

According to the sheriff's office, Cheramie posed as Eymard’s father and they spoke to a salesman about test driving a vehicle. Detectives learned this was part of a ploy for Desalvo to gain access to other vehicle keys. Eymard allegedly created a distraction, and Desalvo stole three vehicle keys from behind a desk.

Employees quickly discovered the missing keys and reviewed surveillance video. They then confronted Desalvo, and he returned the keys.

When employees told the suspects they were contacting law enforcement, Desalvo and Dufrene fled the scene in a white Nissan Frontier pickup truck, stranding Cheramie and Eymard at the dealership.

Detectives obtained warrants, and both Cheramie and Eymard were placed under arrest. Deputies say Desalvo and Dufrene were both apprehended Saturday afternoon.

Cheramie and Eymard were each booked with three counts of attempted theft of a motor vehicle. Cheramie’s bond is set at $5,000. Eymard was additionally booked with possession of drug paraphernalia, and her bond is set at $5,300.

Desalvo and Dufrene were charged on three counts of attempted theft of a motor vehicle. Desalvo additionally faces one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving under suspension.