4 arrested after running from police in Mississippi, crashing stolen car in Slidell
SLIDELL - Four people were arrested Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen car at the end of a police chase that crossed state lines.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said three men and a juvenile were running from police in Hancock County, Mississippi where they were wanted for several burglaries.
St. Tammany deputies said they were called to help when the group crossed into Louisiana. Upon arrival, deputies found the car crashed behind the Fremaux Town Center.
A K-9 unit and Louisiana State Police helped the agency track down the four suspects, two of whom had stolen firearms.
The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Justin Wilder, 22-year-old Keyon Randolph, 19-year-old Derrick Holmes, and an unnamed 17-year-old.
Justin Wilder was arrested and booked on the following charges:
-Stolen Vehicle
-Resisting an Officer
-Fugitive (Pass Christian MS)
-Simple Possession of Marijuana
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Keyon Randolph was arrested and booked on the following charges:
-Stolen Vehicle
-Resisting an Officer
-Fugitive (Pass Christian MS and Kenner Police)
-Simple Possession of Marijuana
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Derrick Holmes was arrested and booked on the following charges:
-Stolen Vehicle
-Resisting an Officer
-Fugitive (Pass Christian MS)
-Simple Possession of Marijuana
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Illegal Carrying of a Weapon
-Possession of a Stolen Firearm
The juvenile was arrested and booked on the following charges:
-Stolen Vehicle
-Resisting an Officer
-Fugitive (Pass Christian MS)
-Simple Possession of Marijuana
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Possession of a Stolen Firearm
-Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile
-Illegal Carrying of a Firearm
