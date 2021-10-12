87°
4 arrested after running from police in Mississippi, crashing stolen car in Slidell

1 hour 29 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, October 12 2021 Oct 12, 2021 October 12, 2021 3:07 PM October 12, 2021 in News
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - Four people were arrested Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen car at the end of a police chase that crossed state lines.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said three men and a juvenile were running from police in Hancock County, Mississippi where they were wanted for several burglaries.

St. Tammany deputies said they were called to help when the group crossed into Louisiana. Upon arrival, deputies found the car crashed behind the Fremaux Town Center.

A K-9 unit and Louisiana State Police helped the agency track down the four suspects, two of whom had stolen firearms.

The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Justin Wilder, 22-year-old Keyon Randolph, 19-year-old Derrick Holmes, and an unnamed 17-year-old.

Justin Wilder was arrested and booked on the following charges:
-Stolen Vehicle
-Resisting an Officer
-Fugitive (Pass Christian MS)
-Simple Possession of Marijuana
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Keyon Randolph was arrested and booked on the following charges:
-Stolen Vehicle
-Resisting an Officer
-Fugitive (Pass Christian MS and Kenner Police)
-Simple Possession of Marijuana
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Derrick Holmes was arrested and booked on the following charges:
-Stolen Vehicle
-Resisting an Officer
-Fugitive (Pass Christian MS)
-Simple Possession of Marijuana
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Illegal Carrying of a Weapon
-Possession of a Stolen Firearm

The juvenile was arrested and booked on the following charges:
-Stolen Vehicle
-Resisting an Officer
-Fugitive (Pass Christian MS)
-Simple Possession of Marijuana
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Possession of a Stolen Firearm
-Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile
-Illegal Carrying of a Firearm

