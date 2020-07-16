4 animals killed in house fire near N. Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a house fire that killed one dog and three cats Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived in the 5300 block of Sherwood St. near N. Foster Drive.

When firefighters arrived on scene the front of the house was engulfed in flames.

Even though the blaze was contained, the residence still received heavy smoke damage.

According to a report, one dog and three cats were found in the house that did not make it out. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.