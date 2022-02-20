Latest Weather Blog
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits northern Oklahoma
MEDFORD, Okla. - No injuries or damage were reported after a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Oklahoma on Friday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake's epicenter was near Medford, or about 95 miles north of Oklahoma City. The USGS says the earthquake was felt in northern Oklahoma and in parts of Kansas, including the Wichita area.
Earlier in the day, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit the same area, and a 2.6 magnitude quake also struck Cushing - the site of a major oil storage hub where a 5.0 magnitude temblor caused substantial damage on Nov. 7.
Oklahoma's earthquakes have been linked to oil and gas production, and state regulators have shut down or imposed new restrictions on underground wells that are used for wastewater disposal.
