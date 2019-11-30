Latest Weather Blog
3rd Quarter: LSU in the lead against Texas A&M, 34-0
BATON ROUGE - The second ranked LSU Tigers are battling the Aggies of Texas A&M this afternoon.
The 11-0 Tigers are looking to complete their first undefeated regular season since 2011.
The first player in #LSU history to kick two 50+ yard field goals in a game... The FRESHMAN @YorkCade! pic.twitter.com/yWPrKlLM3G— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019
#GeauxTigers @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/Nq5hAzMYbq— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) December 1, 2019
The Tigers lead 31-0 at halftime! pic.twitter.com/fE7o5vRahl— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019
ANOTHER ONE! pic.twitter.com/I2A38ozaL8— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019
It’s a 28-0 #LSU lead pic.twitter.com/WsXcFNIMn8— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019
#LSU has a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019
The Tigers are out-gaining A&M, 240-26. pic.twitter.com/AMlloQ390V
It’s 14-0 in Baton Rouge! pic.twitter.com/j2bikPZ73W— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019
#LSU is up 7-0 in Baton Rouge! pic.twitter.com/y7XtiXfoAG— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019
It's Saturday Night in Death Valley! pic.twitter.com/2VKEiPPd1v— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019
It’s the Last Time in Tiger Stadium in 2019...— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2019
Come Prepared! pic.twitter.com/SkUZaiVPmy