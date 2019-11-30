3rd Quarter: LSU in the lead against Texas A&M, 34-0

BATON ROUGE - The second ranked LSU Tigers are battling the Aggies of Texas A&M this afternoon.

The 11-0 Tigers are looking to complete their first undefeated regular season since 2011.

The first player in #LSU history to kick two 50+ yard field goals in a game... The FRESHMAN @YorkCade! pic.twitter.com/yWPrKlLM3G — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019

The Tigers lead 31-0 at halftime! pic.twitter.com/fE7o5vRahl — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019

#LSU has a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter!



The Tigers are out-gaining A&M, 240-26. pic.twitter.com/AMlloQ390V — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019

It's Saturday Night in Death Valley! pic.twitter.com/2VKEiPPd1v — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019