3rd Quarter| Alabama 45 vs. LSU 14

BATON ROUGE — Top ranked Alabama and LSU are underway from Tiger Stadium.

On Alabama's first drive, the Crimson Tide frove 75-yards for a touchdown. Running back Najee Harris ran in for the score to give Alabama a 7-0 lead at the 11:56 mark in the first quarter.

On the ensuing LSU drive, the Tigers would drive down the field and get to the Alabama 15 before being stopped on 4th and 1.

Alabama would take advantage of the turnover on downs and drive 15 yards and scoring a touchdown on a Najee Harris run.

They would add to their lead after a LSU 3-and-out. The Tide would score on a wide open touchdown throw from Max Jones to Jahleel Billingsley.

Made it 21-0 before the end of the 1st quarter.

Both teams traded touchdowns in the first 2.5 minutes of the second quarter.

First a LSU touchdown where Kayshon Boutte caught a pass, but dropped the ball as he ran into the endzone. Jontre Kirkin picked it up for the score to cut into the lead.

Alabama responded with a quick score. 75-yard touchdown from quarterback Mac Jones to Amite product Devonta Smith to make it 28-7.

Tiger running back John Emery would take off for a 54-yard score on LSU's next drive to get right back into the game and make it 28-14.

The Crimson Tide would respond again with another big play. Mac Jones to DeVonta Smith again for the touchdown to increase the lead.

They would add 3 more points on a field goal with 3:20 to go in the half.

Devonta Smith would end the half with another touchdown catch to help make it 45-14 heading into the locker room.

