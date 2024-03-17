39th annual Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The 39th annual Wearin' of the Green parade rolled through Baton Rouge Saturday morning.

Despite gloomy weather leading up to the event, clear skies and sunshine filled the city. The atmosphere at the parade was unbeatable. The food and music complimented the southern hospitality that makes the Wearin' of the Green Parade special.

This parade has been going on for 39 years, and many people have been attending since day one. Jerome Byrd and his family love the holiday, despite facing tragedy on this day.

The Byrd family lost their mother, Gloria Byrd, on Saint Patrick's Day. Each year, they do what she loved to do — have a good time with friends, family and cook.

"It's a tribute to her. We're out here every year," Jerome said. " My mom was a people person. She loved family. She loved friends. That's why we invite everybody to come out and eat, have a good time. We love this parade."

Whether it was the dancing, amazing food or parade throws, Baton Rouge showed showed just what it means to get the job done.