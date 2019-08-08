87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

39-year-old man accused of inappropriate behavior with juvenile

5 hours 35 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 August 08, 2019 5:09 AM August 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have charged a man accused of sexually abusing a young girl.

According to the arrest report, the inappropriate encounters happened in 2015 from April 20 to April 27. The man involved has been identified as 39-year-old Pascual Xocholij.

In one instance, the victim was heading to get on the bus when she ran into Xocholij. Authorities say Xocholij invited the girl to his apartment and forced himself on her.

Xocholij was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and forcible rape.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days