Latest Weather Blog
38th Travel South Showcase takes precaution amid fear of coronavirus
Around 700 visitors will arrive in Baton Rouge over the weekend for the 38th Travel South Showcase.
With many visitors expected steps are being taken to prevent the coronavirus from making its way to Louisiana.
The Travel South president, Liz Bittner, is worried about the virus and says some folk wont be able to make it because of it.
"We've has some cancellations,. Certainly folks with immune compromised and health issues," says Bittner.
As a precaution hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed all throughout the Cane's River Center where the event is being held at.
One of the visitors is a woman from Pennsylvania where a coronavirus case has been confirmed. Cheryl Adams of Pennsylvania said, " You always have a chance of getting sick where every you go, when you fly, people have germs. so you have to be careful."
So far there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana.
