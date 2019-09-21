77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

350-pound firefighter sues his colleagues over harassment

1 hour 51 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 September 21, 2019 9:03 PM September 21, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) - A Long Island firefighter is taking his colleagues to court for what he says was incessant teasing about his weight.
 
The New York Post reported Saturday that John Munro filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court against fellow firefighters in the Suffolk County hamlet of Hauppauge (HAW'-pawg).
 
The nearly 350-pound Munro says he was called names like "cow" and harangued for taking up two seats in the fire truck.
 
Munro's attorney, Joshua Frank, says that after his client asked for an investigation, somebody tampered with his rope and harness.
 
Munro is a volunteer at the Hauppauge Fire Department. He seeks unspecified damages.
 
The fire chief did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days