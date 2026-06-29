35-year-old shot, killed at Cadillac Street apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A 35-year-old was shot and killed at an apartment complex along Cadillac Street early Monday morning, officials said.

Baton Rouge Police said 35-year-old Anthony Tyler was found shot at the Zion Terrace apartments, which are near BREC's Fortune Addition Park, shortly after 2 a.m. Tyler died at the scene.

Police said Tyler's killing is an ongoing investigation.

It happened 300 yards from where 19-year-old Kaleb Stampley's body was found Sunday evening. Police said Stampley was shot around 7 p.m. after arguing with someone.

BRPD said the shootings were not connected and are separate incidents.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made in either case.