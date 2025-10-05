35-year-old dies in East Feliciana Parish crash

East Feliciana - A single vehicle crash resulted in one death on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a crash around 11 p.m. that led to the death of Sentoria Roundtree, 35, of St. Francisville after the vehicle went into a ditch and struck a culvert.

Roundtree was not wearing a seatbelt, resulting in fatal injuries upon impact, according to a report released by state police.

The crash is still under investigation.