35-year-old dies in East Feliciana Parish crash
East Feliciana - A single vehicle crash resulted in one death on Saturday night.
Officers responded to a crash around 11 p.m. that led to the death of Sentoria Roundtree, 35, of St. Francisville after the vehicle went into a ditch and struck a culvert.
Roundtree was not wearing a seatbelt, resulting in fatal injuries upon impact, according to a report released by state police.
The crash is still under investigation.