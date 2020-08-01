33-year-old Ascension Parish deputy dies from COVID-19

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that deputy Kyle Melancon,33, passed away from COVID -19.

Below Sheriff Bobby Webre gave a message:

It is with complete sadness and a hurting heart I write to inform you that Kyle Melancon, a deputy in our transportation division, passed away this morning from COVID-19 and related complications. Kyle had been fighting this virus for several weeks, we all hoped and prayed for his return to good health.



We send our condolences to his wife Rebecca, his children, his coworkers and all of those that loved him. Please remember his family in your prayers.



Kyle served his community for over seven-years as a correctional officer and transportation officer at the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. He comes from a legacy of law enforcement professionals, his grand-father (Roland) was the long time Chief of Police of Sorrento, LA. His father (Blaine) was a retired dispatcher with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and his brother (BJ) is currently serving in our accreditation unit.



We are in some very challenging times in our profession, there is still a lot of uncertainty with the virus Covid-19. The health and safety of our work-family and our community is paramount. I continue to ask all of our deputies to please take all necessary precautions and use all available resources to protect themselves at work and when out in the community.



I am very proud to lead the men and women of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, your hard work and commitment during these challenging times speaks volumes to your dedication and determination to see this through.