32-year-old Chalmette man killed in St. Bernard Parish boating incident

ST. BERNARD PARISH - A missing boater was discovered dead Tuesday (Oct. 27) afternoon in St. Bernard Parish, according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division (LDWF).

Agents say the missing boater, identified as 32-year-old Rickey Dean of Chalmette, was found deceased in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet.

The incident leading to Dean's death reportedly occurred Monday afternoon, when he was a passenger in his uncle's vessel and both were suddenly ejected from the vessel into the water.

While a nearby boater came to the aid of the vessel's operator, LDWF officials say, Dean was unable to be rescued.

That afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m., LDWF agents began working with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard in search and rescue operations, but were unable to locate the missing 32-year-old.

LDWF says it continued recovery operations through Monday into Tuesday until Dean’s body was located. According to authorities, when Dean’s body was recovered, he was not wearing a personal flotation device.

The St. Bernard Parish Coroner’s Office is expected to determine an official cause of death, and officials say the fatal boating incident remains under investigation.