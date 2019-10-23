32 students involved in two days of fighting at area high school

INDEPENDENCE - Students removed from Independence High School after a series of fights will not be allowed back on campus until disciplinary hearings for each student are conducted, the school system said in a news release after media reports about a huge brawl Tuesday.

After a fight Tuesday, 26 students were arrested. The Tangipahoa Parish School System revealed on its own another six students were taken from campus Wednesday following another fight.

"We must to take a strong stance against students who choose to disrupt the learning environment and cause potential risk to the students and employees at the school. We will take every action possible to secure our campuses from these types of threats," Superintendent Melissa Stilley said.

The 32 students will not be allowed be allowed back pending the outcome of school hearings.

The twenty-six who were involved in the fight Tuesday were charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace by fighting. The brawl prompted a campus lockdown Tuesday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office did not release additional information but said extra deputies were on campus Wednesday.

There are about 336 students at the school; The fight involved about 7% of the students.

Some employees suffered minor injuries, the Associated Press reported.

