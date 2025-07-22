81°
'311 and Me' meeting held to teach residents about 311 services in East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE — Metro Council member Anthony Kenney and the Mayor's Office teamed up to help residents address concerns in their neighborhood and stay connected with city services.
Kenney hosted a special meeting on Monday night, he dubbed "311 and me,” focusing on everything the people in his district need to know about 311 services in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Residents were also able to speak with different service providers throughout the parish to learn the process of getting help with issues, including blighted properties and potholes
Kenney intends to host another meeting in September to address issues residents are seeing in his district.
