31-year-old woman arrested after standoff at home where infant and teenager were shot

6 hours 44 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, April 17 2022 Apr 17, 2022 April 17, 2022 12:33 PM April 17, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 31-year-old woman after she barricaded herself in a residence for nearly five hours following a shooting that left a teenager and an infant hurt. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department was staged around the home in the 1700 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive on Easter Sunday from around 12:30 to shortly after 5 p.m. 

Police said 31-year-old Jolanda Evans was shooting a gun in the residence and accidentally struck two of her family membersa 10-month old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

The victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. 

After the shooting, Evans barricaded herself in the home for nearly five hours, but came out after talking with family members and BRPD negotiators. 

Officers said Evans suffers from a medical condition and it is likely she has not taken the appropriate medication for a number of days. 

It is unclear what Evans will be charged with at this time.

This is a developing story. No more details are immediately available. 

