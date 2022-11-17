40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
30 Northwest Chipotle restaurants reopen

7 years 5 days 18 hours ago Wednesday, November 11 2015 Nov 11, 2015 November 11, 2015 4:27 PM November 11, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SEATTLE - Chipotle reopened 30 restaurants in Washington state and the Portland, Oregon, area in time for lunch Wednesday.

The company expects all 43 outlets closed after an E. coli outbreak was linked to 11 Chipotle restaurants will be open by Thursday.

Fans of Chipotle streamed into one Seattle outlet, but the crowds were thinner than the usual lunch crowd.

Chipotle voluntarily closed all its restaurants in Washington state and the Portland area at the end of October after health officials connected an E. coli outbreak to the casual Mexican restaurants.

An investigation didn't find the cause of the outbreak, but health officials told the Mexican food chain it could reopen the restaurants if they met certain safety conditions, including a thorough cleaning and replacement of all fresh food.

Chipotle says it tested the food prior to restocking and is instituting additional procedures in its 2,000 restaurants to ensure robust food safety standards.

