3-year-old who went missing found in Pennsylvania river

PHOTO: WTAE

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 3-year-old who was reported missing Friday was found in the Allegheny River.

WTAE reported that the body of Dwight Dismore was recovered by a dive team around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

Pennsylvania State Police, K9 units and local police departments searched for Dinsmore, who went missing from a campsite in South Buffalo Township.

The death is being treated as an accident, and there were no further details about what happened.