3-year-old dies after weekend fire at Metairie apartment

3 hours 19 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 June 24, 2019 7:12 AM June 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

METAIRIE - Fire officials say a young child is dead after a Sunday evening fire in Metairie.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. at an apartment in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive. An unidentified 3-year-old girl was rescued from a unit by first responders. She later died at an area hospital.

Authorities didn't say if anyone else was injured. 

 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

