3-year-old dead after accidental self-inflicted shooting
HAMMOND - A three-year-old died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face Wednesday, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they received a call after 1 p.m., where it was reported that the three-year-old boy had gotten a hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself in the face on Red Fox Drive in Hammond.
A parent immediately attempted life-saving measures, which first responders continued upon arrival, but the child died as a result of his injuries.
Authorities said no one will be ticketed or arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
