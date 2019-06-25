Cousin of NFL player, former LSU running back dies in accidental shooting

Photo: Derrius Guice Twitter

KATY, Texas - A 3-year-old boy in Texas has died after accidentally shooting himself in the head.

The Advocate reports that the young child, Radyn Terrell, was the cousin of Washington Redskins player and former LSU football running back Derrius Guice.

Authorities say the child found the .38-caliber pistol in a bedroom Friday and shot himself in the eye. Authorities say the child's father was home at the time of the shooting.

Guice posted the following statement on Twitter.

I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and continued support throughout the post few days not even knowing what was going on with my little cousin Radyn! After long awaited hours and tests and family from all over coming to be with us. After a battle with a gunshot wound to the head Radyn is pronounced brain dead. I know God has a plan and he works in mysterious ways but still gets all the glory! Life is too short! I remember when he was born three years ago and I was the only relative there outside of immediate family! My little man fought so hard, I wish I could take your place and be the one and not you. You will be missed buddy! I love you so much. Watch over me and I’ll see you soon. #RadynStrong