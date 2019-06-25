Latest Weather Blog
Cousin of NFL player, former LSU running back dies in accidental shooting
KATY, Texas - A 3-year-old boy in Texas has died after accidentally shooting himself in the head.
The Advocate reports that the young child, Radyn Terrell, was the cousin of Washington Redskins player and former LSU football running back Derrius Guice.
My little man???? #RadynStrong pic.twitter.com/b19bXEvKwA— 2??9?? (@DhaSickest) June 25, 2019
Authorities say the child found the .38-caliber pistol in a bedroom Friday and shot himself in the eye. Authorities say the child's father was home at the time of the shooting.
Guice posted the following statement on Twitter.
I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and continued support throughout the post few days not even knowing what was going on with my little cousin Radyn! After long awaited hours and tests and family from all over coming to be with us. After a battle with a gunshot wound to the head Radyn is pronounced brain dead. I know God has a plan and he works in mysterious ways but still gets all the glory! Life is too short! I remember when he was born three years ago and I was the only relative there outside of immediate family! My little man fought so hard, I wish I could take your place and be the one and not you. You will be missed buddy! I love you so much. Watch over me and I’ll see you soon. #RadynStrong
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials identify man killed in fiery East Feliciana Parish crash
-
Authorities: Theriot admitted to killing 5 in 'pure, cold blood'
-
Lawyers for Dakota Theriot argue for more defense money
-
Livingston Parish gathering info on June storm damage
-
Deputy: Theriot admitted to killing 5 in 'pure, cold blood'