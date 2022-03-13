3-year-old child shot in Gardere area Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A small child was shot in the Gardere area Sunday afternoon, according to sheriff's deputies.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the parents brought the 3-year-old into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Parents told deputies the shooting occurred on Skysail Avenue.

According to deputies, the 3-year-old is in serious condition. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

No more information was immediately available.

The shooting in Gardere was the second of the afternoon involving juveniles being shot. Earlier, one juvenile was shot while two kids were playing with a gun in Central.