3-year-old child in critical condition after shooting in Hammond

HAMMOND — A Ponchatoula man is facing several charges after a shooting in Hammond left a 3-year-old in critical condition on Saturday.

Around 11 a.m. the Hammond Police Department responded to North Morrison Blvd. in regards to a shooting, according to WWL-TV.

According to HPD, 22-year-old Traonta Berry was involved in a confrontation at a car dealership at Church and Morrison.

After a physical broke out between Berry and an unknown man, the unknown man and his two children left the dealership in his black 2008 Jeep Liberty heading north on North Morrison Blvd. Berry then started to follow the man in a gray 2018 Dodge Charger and started shooting at the vehicle.

The man's 3-year-old child who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Jeep was shot, according to officials.

The child was brought to the North Oaks Medical Center but later flown to Children’s Hospital of Baton Rouge and listed as stable but in critical condition, police said.

Berry has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of cruelty to a juvenile, one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, one count of illegal discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated obstruction of the highway, and one count of aggravated criminal damage.