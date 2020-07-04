77°
3-year-old child dies by drowning in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - A 3-year-old child drowned Saturday afternoon.
Around 5 p.m. officials received a call in regards to a child in distress in Port Allen.
Emergency crews transported the child to a hospital. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
