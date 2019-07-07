95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
3-year-old among 7 killed in Georgia chain-reaction crash

Sunday, July 07 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A coroner says a 3-year-old child was among the seven people killed in a chain-reaction crash in northern Georgia.
 
The wreck occurred Saturday about 80 miles northeast of Atlanta on Interstate 85, not far from its approach to the Georgia state line with South Carolina.
 
The Franklin County Coroner's Office tells news outlets Sunday that three people were killed in one vehicle. They were 33-year-old Chris Years, 34-year-old Ashley Years and 3-year-old Luna Years. They lived in Paulding County.
 
Four people were killed in another vehicle. They were 53-year-old Alejandro Agis Perez, 39-year-old Noe Gutierrez Cerna, 25-year-old Oswaldo F. Hi Navarrete and 36-year-old Eugenio Santoyo Serna. They were from Hall County.

