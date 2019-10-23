3 states issue stronger Ebola quarantine

NEW YORK - New Jersey, New York and Illinois have issued a mandatory quarantine for travelers who have had contact with Ebola-infected patients in West Africa.



Officials in all three states say any person traveling from the three hard-hit West African nations who had contact with infected or possibly infected people will be quarantined for 21 days. That includes doctors.



New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo say a health care worker who had contact with Ebola patients in Africa was quarantined after landing at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey on Friday. Health officials say she later developed a fever but a preliminary test for Ebola was negative.



Aid groups have warned that such restrictions could cost them health care volunteers.