3 seniors charged with hazing freshman on 'No Gay Thursday'
BERWYN, Pa. - Three senior football players at a suburban Philadelphia high school are accused of sexually assaulting a freshman on what the team called "No Gay Thursday."
District Attorney Tom Hogan said Friday that three 17-year-old students at Conestoga High School held down a 14-year-old boy on Oct. 15 and sexually assaulted him with a broom handle.
The three are charged as juveniles with assault and other crimes.
Hogan says the 14-year-old was arrogant about being on the varsity team as a freshman and other players didn't like it.
He says the assault occurred after underclassmen were told to strip to their underwear and clean the team locker room.
The prosecutor says the 14-year-old stripped to his boxers, but when he decided he wanted no further part of it, he was attacked.
