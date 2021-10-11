84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3 performances delayed, 1 canceled, as River Center pushes back reopening date

3 hours 5 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, October 11 2021 Oct 11, 2021 October 11, 2021 3:15 PM October 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Due to damages from Hurricane Ida, the Raising Cane's River Center will reschedule the opening of the Baton Rouge River Center Theater for Performing Arts until 2022. 

The venue released a revised schedule of events: 

An Evening with C.S. Lewis, originally scheduled for October 15, 2021, has been rescheduled to April 2, 2022. Tickets will be honored for the new date and refund requests should be directed to the original point of purchase.

STOMP, originally scheduled for November 30, 2021, has been rescheduled to April 18, 2022. Tickets will be honored for the new date. Season subscribers can reach out to subscriptions@asmbatonrouge.com with any issues and concerns.

Elf on the Shelf scheduled to take place on December 8, 2021, has been cancelled. If you previously purchased tickets for this event, they will be refunded automatically in 7 - 10 days.

The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou scheduled to take place December 18-19, 2021, has been moved from the theater to the ballroom. If you previously purchased tickets for this event, you will be given comparable seats. 

Trending News

Please call (225) 389-7108 with any issues and concerns.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days