3 performances delayed, 1 canceled, as River Center pushes back reopening date

BATON ROUGE - Due to damages from Hurricane Ida, the Raising Cane's River Center will reschedule the opening of the Baton Rouge River Center Theater for Performing Arts until 2022.

The venue released a revised schedule of events:

An Evening with C.S. Lewis , originally scheduled for October 15, 2021, has been rescheduled to April 2, 2022. Tickets will be honored for the new date and refund requests should be directed to the original point of purchase.

STOMP, originally scheduled for November 30, 2021, has been rescheduled to April 18, 2022. Tickets will be honored for the new date. Season subscribers can reach out to subscriptions@asmbatonrouge.com with any issues and concerns.

Elf on the Shelf scheduled to take place on December 8, 2021, has been cancelled. If you previously purchased tickets for this event, they will be refunded automatically in 7 - 10 days.

The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou scheduled to take place December 18-19, 2021, has been moved from the theater to the ballroom. If you previously purchased tickets for this event, you will be given comparable seats.

Please call (225) 389-7108 with any issues and concerns.