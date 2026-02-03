3 people taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash near corner of Jonah, North 35th streets

BATON ROUGE — Three people were taken to the hospital after a Tuesday morning crash along Jonah Street.

The crash happened along Jonah near the corner of North 35th Street around 10:50 a.m.

According to officials, the three people were hospitalized with serious injuries.

A large amount of water filled the street following the crash, which appears to have involved a fire hydrant.