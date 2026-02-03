70°
3 people taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash near corner of Jonah, North 35th streets

1 hour 37 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, February 03 2026 Feb 3, 2026 February 03, 2026 11:26 AM February 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Three people were taken to the hospital after a Tuesday morning crash along Jonah Street. 

The crash happened along Jonah near the corner of North 35th Street around 10:50 a.m. 

According to officials, the three people were hospitalized with serious injuries. 

A large amount of water filled the street following the crash, which appears to have involved a fire hydrant.

