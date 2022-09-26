76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
3 people taken to hospital after shooting on E Millburn Drive

Sunday, September 25 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting Sunday evening and rushed to a hospital. 

Authorities said the shooting took place on E Millburn Drive near Goodwood Boulevard. 

No more information is immediately available. 

