3 people displaced after house fire off Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - Three people have been displaced from a home on Stonegate Court after it caught fire late Thursday night.
Firefighters arrived at the house off Old Hammond Highway just after 11 p.m. and found the detached carport and an outside vehicle on fire. Two adults and a child were already safely outside.
Crews were able to put out the fire before it spread to neighboring houses. No one was hurt.
Investigators are working to determine a cause.
