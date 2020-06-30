3 Pelicans players test positive for coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS - Pelicans Vice President David Griffin announced that three of the team's players have tested positive for COVID-19 just weeks before the NBA is scheduled to resume play with an abridged season.

WWL-TV reports the announcement came during a teleconference late Tuesday morning. Griffin did not name specific players but said they are being isolated and tested daily.

Griffin said players will be allowed to return to team facilities after two negative tests.

The news comes as the Pelicans begin workouts in preparation for restarting the NBA season in Orlando at the end of July.