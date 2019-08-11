3 of 4 candidates for governor bash Common Core in debate

BATON ROUGE - Three out of the four contenders to be the state's next governor attacked Louisiana's use of Common Core academic standards in a gubernatorial debate Tuesday morning.

The two-hour forum, held in Shreveport, saw comment from David Vitter, John Edwards and Scott Angelle concerning the divisive, multistate testing standards for English and mathematics to be used in public school classrooms.

Democratic state Rep. John Bel Edwards said it is possible for the state to have high educational standards without the need for Common Core. Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter expressed his continued opposition to the system's overhaul and the accompanying tests known as PARCC.

Republican Scott Angelle also announced his opposition to Common Core at the debate, saying the standards don't have a monopoly on high academic achievement for Louisiana's public school students.

The fourth participant in the forum, Republican Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne, maintained his support for Common Core, while taking the opportunity to attack his rivals on their unified stance concerning the standards.

Image: Alexandria Burris / The Shreveport Times