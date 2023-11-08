73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3 men steal $800,000 in jewelry at Colorado luxury hotel

4 years 10 months 1 week ago Tuesday, December 25 2018 Dec 25, 2018 December 25, 2018 5:07 PM December 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say three men stole about $800,000 worth of diamond-encased jewelry from a display case in the lobby of The Little Nell hotel in Aspen, Colorado.
 
The Aspen Daily News reports that police say one of the men involved in the theft Friday used a screwdriver to pop open the locked case and put a necklace and at least one ring and a set of earrings into a backpack.
 
The items belonged to Piranesi, a New York City-based business that has an outlet in Aspen.
 
Piranesi employee Veronica Sumner says Piranesi has had the display case in the hotel's lobby for marketing purposes for more than 20 years.
 
Aspen police Officer Kirk Wheatley says "a whole team is working on it, it's pretty big."
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days