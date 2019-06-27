3 Louisiana sheriff's deputies accused of payroll fraud

Photo: KATC

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police say three sheriff's deputies are accused of getting paid for time they didn't work during a campaign against drunk driving.

A news release says troopers arrested Rapides Parish Deputies Matthew Davis, Jonathan Treadway and David Billings on charges of malfeasance, public payroll fraud, and injuring public records.

Master Trooper Daniel "Scott" Moreau says the sheriff's office asked state police to investigate discrepancies found during an internal audit of the "Safe and Sober Campaign," a high-visibility safety campaign held in September.

Moreau says investigators couldn't find citations which the deputies said would support their claims.

He says information about the number of hours and amount of money involved is being sent to Rapides Parish prosecutors.

The deputies were arrested Thursday. It's unknown if either has an attorney.