3 juveniles escaped from north La. detention center with security guard Saturday morning

RED RIVER PARISH - Three juveniles escaped from a detention center early Saturday morning with the help of a security guard, authorities said.

According to the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office, surveillance video from Ware Youth Center shows the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, loading up three juveniles in a white sedan and leaving the facility around 3 a.m.

Deputies said the juveniles were being detained for the following charges:

-TyJuan Lafitte, 17, of Caddo Parish was booked for attempted first-degree murder

- Jerimiah Durham, 17, of Bossier Parish was booked for armed robbery

- Na'Varaya Lane, 15, of DeSoto Parish was booked for attempted second-degree murder

Deputies said they do not know where the group was headed, but they left in a white 2010 Pontiac G6 that was missing a rear bumper with La. license plate VWY295.

Anyone with information should call (318) 932-4221 or 911.