3 injured in nightclub shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE - Police say three people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

Officials say that the shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sunday along Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest.

One 19-year-old and two juveniles were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They are all in stable condition.

The circumstances around the shooting are still unknown at this time.