95°
Latest Weather Blog
3 injured in nightclub shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE - Police say three people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning.
Officials say that the shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sunday along Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest.
One 19-year-old and two juveniles were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They are all in stable condition.
Trending News
The circumstances around the shooting are still unknown at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Baton Rouge councilmember begs for violence to end after fatal shooting...
-
Sheriff's spokesman updates investigation into Port Allen High School shooting
-
Baton Rouge homeowner's trash collection left adrift with City-Parish's contract changes
-
Happy birthday Daisy Rowan! West Feliciana resident turns 104 Friday
-
BRPD disbands police unit linked to 'Brave Cave' investigation