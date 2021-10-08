76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
3 hurt, 1 dead in separate shootings across Baton Rouge Friday morning

1 hour 38 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, October 08 2021 Oct 8, 2021 October 08, 2021 5:45 PM October 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to three separate shooting scenes with four victims Friday morning. 

The latest shooting was reported around 9 a.m. on Gwen Drive, just off N Sherwood Forest Drive. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Earlier that same morning, police responded to a double shooting on Wyandotte Street near Plank Road. 

Police also responded to reports of a dead body found on Seneca Street near Jessamine Avenue. BRPD said it appeared that person had been shot multiple times. 

The department has not released further details in any of those shootings at this time. 

