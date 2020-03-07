66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

1 dead, multiple injured after car strikes protest group

2 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, August 12 2017 Aug 12, 2017 August 12, 2017 1:53 PM August 12, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Newsday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A 32-year-old woman is dead and more than 20 people are injured after a man drove a car into a group of protestors in Charlottesville Saturday morning. 
Authorities say Ohio-native James Fields Jr., 20, was behind the wheel of that vehicle. Fields has been in police custody since Saturday evening. 
He is being charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit-and-run. 
An Associated Press reporter saw at least one person on the ground receiving medical treatment immediately afterward the incident, which occurred approximately two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters.
  
The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
  
There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days