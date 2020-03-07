1 dead, multiple injured after car strikes protest group

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A 32-year-old woman is dead and more than 20 people are injured after a man drove a car into a group of protestors in Charlottesville Saturday morning.

Authorities say Ohio-native James Fields Jr., 20, was behind the wheel of that vehicle. Fields has been in police custody since Saturday evening.

He is being charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit-and-run.

Disturbing video shows car slamming into counter protesters of white nationalists in Charlottesville, VA as violent clashes continue. pic.twitter.com/2qwc8SdP71 — ABC News (@ABC) August 12, 2017

An Associated Press reporter saw at least one person on the ground receiving medical treatment immediately afterward the incident, which occurred approximately two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters.

The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them.