82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3 dead, 7 injured in Border Patrol chase

5 months 3 days 19 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 November 30, 2018 2:29 PM November 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTRK
CAMPO, Calif. (AP) - The U.S. Border Patrol says agents involved in a deadly chase tried to stop a pickup truck before it sped away from rugged terrain near the U.S.-Mexico border.
  
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that the driver refused to stop and barreled onto Interstate 8 in San Diego County.
  
Witnesses say the pickup weaved through traffic and hit speeds above 100 mph (160 kph).
  
When authorities used a spike strip to deflate its tires, the driver lost control and crashed. The truck rolled over, ejecting occupants.
  
Three people were killed, including the only female. Seven others sustained serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital.
  
Police detained the driver, a U.S. citizen.
  
Border Patrol policy states chases should only occur when the benefit outweighs any danger.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days