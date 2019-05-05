3 dead, 7 injured in Border Patrol chase

Photo: KTRK

CAMPO, Calif. (AP) - The U.S. Border Patrol says agents involved in a deadly chase tried to stop a pickup truck before it sped away from rugged terrain near the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that the driver refused to stop and barreled onto Interstate 8 in San Diego County.

Witnesses say the pickup weaved through traffic and hit speeds above 100 mph (160 kph).

When authorities used a spike strip to deflate its tires, the driver lost control and crashed. The truck rolled over, ejecting occupants.

Three people were killed, including the only female. Seven others sustained serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Police detained the driver, a U.S. citizen.

Border Patrol policy states chases should only occur when the benefit outweighs any danger.