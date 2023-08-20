Latest Weather Blog
3 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at a hookah lounge in south Seattle; no word on suspects
SEATTLE (AP) — Three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting Sunday at a hookah lounge in south Seattle, authorities said.
City police didn’t immediately release any information about a possible suspect or suspects in the Sunday’s early morning shooting in the Mount Baker neighborhood.
Officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls, police said.
Upon arrival, officers reported finding two men and a woman with gunshot wounds. The two men died at the scene while the woman later died from her injuries at a hospital, police said.
The names and ages of the victims weren’t immediately released.
Of the six people wounded, one was in critical condition and the other five were in satisfactory condition, police said.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement that even as Seattle police “keeps up a rapid and record pace of recovering guns – 869 through July – there are still more illegal guns in the wrong hands that could be used to incite another tragedy like this one.”
