44°
Latest Weather Blog
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Metairie gun store, according to JPSO
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities are responding to a shooting in Metairie that killed multiple people Saturday afternoon at a gun store/firing range.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the Jefferson Gun Outlet located in the 6900 block of Airline Drive around 3 p.m.
Officials say that three people were killed and two were injured. It is unknown if the suspect was killed during the incident.
The two individuals who were injured were rushed to the hospital and are now in stable condition.
Sheriff Lopinto with JPSO, said the initial shooter shot two of the deceased victims, which prompted several individuals to engage with the suspect.
The suspected gunman was also killed during the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge church partners with city leaders to bring healing to the...
-
Tiger fans excited to see sunny skies on season opener at Alex...
-
Officials identify 35-year-old killed in barber shop shooting on N. Foster Drive
-
Baton Rouge Water trying to address lingering problems from winter storm
-
Crawfish pricey to start Lenten season